The Yellow River Tourism Overseas Promotion Season 2023 starts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The China Cultural Center in Pakistan has officially launched the 2023 Yellow River Tourism Overseas Promotion Season on various social media platforms, including their Facebook Official Page, WeChat Channels, and Twitter account of Cultural Counsellor and Director Zhang Heqing.

This exciting event is scheduled to run from July through September 2023. The event aims to offer a comprehensive understanding of the Yellow River, its cultural significance, and the revival of its heritage. It also seeks to foster cultural exchanges and effectively communicate the river's history to the Pakistani audience, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Department of Industrial Development, Department of Resource Development of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Department of International Cooperation of the State Administration of Radio and Television, the Center for Chinese and Foreign Cultural Exchanges (CCCE), in cooperation with nine provincial and regional departments of Culture and Tourism of Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Henan, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai and Ningxia.

The Yellow River Tourism Overseas Promotion Season 2023 comprises of number of different exhibitions and documentaries such as documentary series "The Great Yellow River Delta", "Sing along the Yellow River", Photography Exhibition "Explore the Yellow River, Discover Beautiful China", tourism and cultural resources of Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Henan, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai and Ningxia, and much more.

In addition, nine selected routes highlighting the various attractions worth seeing in each region will be launched during the Yellow River Tourism Season, covering the nine provinces through which the river flows. Five selected rural tourist routes that take visitors deep into the villages along the Yellow River have also been introduced.

The regions along the Yellow River, the cradle of ancient Chinese civilization, have made significant progress in recent years in terms of coordinated industrial development, ecological protection, and promotion of Yellow River culture.