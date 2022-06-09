Theater festival concludes at Punjab Arts Council

UrduPoint.com

The five-day theater festival at the Punjab Arts Council concluded here on Thursday

According to the PAC spokesman, Drama "Ghatri" was presented on the festival's last day.

The play was written and directed by Muhammad Aslam Mughal who highlighted the plight of young girls running away from home and their parents' situation afterward.

The play's cast included Dildar Khan, Sapna Shah, Ismail Bashir, Raja Sattar, Rizwana Khan, Gulnaz Rani, Ehsan Qureshi, Faisal Raja, Ansar, Saleem Raza, and Abdullah.

Speaking on the occasion, special guest Naheed Manzoor said that the theater festival had strengthened the tradition of drama and was a reflection of social values.

She said that PAC enjoyed the dignity of its social service while there was no shortage of talent in Pakistan.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that every drama was the cause enhancing the prestige of the theater festival.

He said that PAC would continue to provide such opportunities to drama viewers.

Assistant Director Mohammad Suleiman said that after watching the performances of young artists, I can say with that theater drama can never end, it will live forever.

At Theater Festival, William Pervez performed Drama Do Dooni Char, Sulaiman Sunni performed Drama Char Deewar, Arshad Minhas performed Drama Curfew, and Asma Butt presented Drama Naqal Makani.

At the end of the ceremony, Naheed Manzoor also distributed shields, cheques, and certificates to all the directors of the drama.

