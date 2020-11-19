Theater performance titled "Manto's Akhri Salute " will be held on November 22 at Farm Bani gala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Theater performance titled "Manto's Akhri Salute " will be held on November 22 at Farm Bani gala.

Arranged by an art group, Theater Wallay, the play is being setup up to pay tribute to Saadat Hassan Manto, a story of two soldiers who fought side by side in the WWII.

They parted ways due to Partition of India (and birth of Pakistan) in 1947. According to an official, the adaptation and Direction done by Safeer Ullah Khan.

He said that the event will place under strict SOPs and tickets must be purchased online prior to the event as tickets will not be available at the gate.

The Farm is a cultural space where Theatre Wallay has been trying to promote the local theater, music and movies for the past four year,he stated.