UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Theater Perfomance "Manto's Akhri Salute" On Nov 22

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:05 PM

Theater perfomance

Theater performance titled "Manto's Akhri Salute " will be held on November 22 at Farm Bani gala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Theater performance titled "Manto's Akhri Salute " will be held on November 22 at Farm Bani gala.

Arranged by an art group, Theater Wallay, the play is being setup up to pay tribute to Saadat Hassan Manto, a story of two soldiers who fought side by side in the WWII.

They parted ways due to Partition of India (and birth of Pakistan) in 1947. According to an official, the adaptation and Direction done by Safeer Ullah Khan.

He said that the event will place under strict SOPs and tickets must be purchased online prior to the event as tickets will not be available at the gate.

The Farm is a cultural space where Theatre Wallay has been trying to promote the local theater, music and movies for the past four year,he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Film And Movies Music Bani November Event

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza be brought in ‘Bullet-proo ..

36 seconds ago

Asia markets mixed as lockdown reality offsets vac ..

4 minutes ago

Hyundai Steel to hold conference on future mobilit ..

4 minutes ago

Moeen Ali appreciates England’s decision of tour ..

21 minutes ago

Mongolia's GDP down 7.3 pct in first three quarter ..

14 minutes ago

Philippines logs 1,337 new COVID-19 cases

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.