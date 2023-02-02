Theater play in connection with Kashmir Day to be held at Nishtar Hall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Green Sky will organize a theatre play titled ''Haan Main Kashmir Hoon'' in Nishtar Hall on Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with people facing persecution in the occupied valley of Kashmir.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the play was written by Naeem Iqbal Kohati and directed by Khalid Khattak focused freedom movement of Kashmiris, their struggle to get the right of self-determination and to apprise the world about the brutality of the Indian army who are torturing and killing innocent people in Kashmir.

The story revolves around five characters played by senior drama and stage film artists Batin farooqi, Sohail Asad, Samina Sahar,Irum Sahar and Khalid Khattak.

The cast also included Tahir Qurishi, Asif Sehezad, Harish Chandar, Tehsin Javed, Saleem Shoq and Hassan Munir.

Director General (KPCTA) Bakhtiar Khan would attend the event as a Chief Guest. The culture and tourism authority would organize the play as part of a commitment to raise the voice of the Kashmiri people that are bearing the brutalities of the Indian army with courage and forbearance.

This play would also involve local actors and actresses to support the efforts of the KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) to revive theater, drama and stage plays.