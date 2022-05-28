UrduPoint.com

Theater Play "Sau Baras Ki Story" Ready To Captivate Islooite Children

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Theater play "Sau Baras Ki Story" ready to captivate Islooite children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Swaang Production is presenting a theater play for children "Sau Baras Ki Story" from June 4 aimed at reviving the gone tradition of theaters for children with a story full of colors, music, drama and entertainment.

The drama would comprise of two-day shows to be held on 4 and 5 June at 7 PM in Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Auditorium, Sector H-8 Islamabad.

One and half hour long play brimming with songs, dance, suspense was particularly directed for kids which was an adaptation of the western story "The Sleeping Beauty".

The story of the play revolves around a princess who is made to sleep by a witch called "Kali" and a middle class young boy is needed to wake her up.

Divulging details of the play, Safeer Ullah Khan, the director of the play told APP on Saturday that "Sau Baras Ki Story (A Tale of 100 Years)" was a thriller play that would be performed by a team of twelve characters with scintillating costumes, quality lighting and captivating props as per the demand of the story.

"We have directed this play especially for kids and teenagers as we feel that no one in Pakistan is working on theater for kids and it is our moral responsibility as a whole to provide entertainment to our children. I assure you that kids will definitely enjoy our show", he expressed.

Highlighting the importance of the theater plays in society, he said that theater was a cultural phenomenon that enables the society to examine itself in the mirror and helped to promote social discourse, justice and positive social change.

