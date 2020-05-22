UrduPoint.com
Theater Wallay Continues Online Art Classes

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 09:37 PM

Art group theater wallay has decided to continue their acting and singing classes online in the wake of corona virus outbreak and measures to adopt social distancing

According to the management, the classes were continuing via social networking messenger Whatsapp and other online applications where student record monologues and other performances and sent to their teachers for evaluation who send their feedback accordingly.

Management said that through this means, the halt in the acting course can be dealt with to some extent. Students and teachers were residing in their homes during quarantine can use their leisure time creatively.

As the novel corona virus continues to roil the world, social and cultural activities have ground to a halt across the country however many universities, colleges and institutes were turning towards online or distanced education to prevent time loss of their students.

