Theater Wallay Offers "Theater Games" On Every Friday From September 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Theater Wallay has planned to start exciting session on every Friday titled "Theater Games" full of fun activities from 18 September.

After Covid 19 it would be first live weekly event to become interact with people once again.

Theater games would have a relaxing and rejuvenating effect to remove all stresses and to enjoy the weekend with your family and friends.

Theater games have always been fun so again here we are to help you unwind on every weekend,an official said on Monday.

He said that game session will happen on every Friday from 6:30 p.m without age limit.

"You would have spent a hectic week, you would be tired, may be a little annoyed or stressed. Well, these games are meant for you",he stated.

He said that the Theater Games would involve the participant most fully: intellectually, emotionally, physically, verbally, and socially as players adding that they assume the different roles in games in which they learn about becoming more sensitive to the problems and values of persons different from themselves.