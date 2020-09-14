UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Theater Wallay Offers "Theater Games" On Every Friday From September 18

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 01:26 PM

Theater Wallay offers

Theater Wallay has planned to start exciting session on every Friday titled "Theater Games" full of fun activities from 18 September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Theater Wallay has planned to start exciting session on every Friday titled "Theater Games" full of fun activities from 18 September.

After Covid 19 it would be first live weekly event to become interact with people once again.

Theater games would have a relaxing and rejuvenating effect to remove all stresses and to enjoy the weekend with your family and friends.

Theater games have always been fun so again here we are to help you unwind on every weekend,an official said on Monday.

He said that game session will happen on every Friday from 6:30 p.m without age limit.

"You would have spent a hectic week, you would be tired, may be a little annoyed or stressed. Well, these games are meant for you",he stated.

He said that the Theater Games would involve the participant most fully: intellectually, emotionally, physically, verbally, and socially as players adding that they assume the different roles in games in which they learn about becoming more sensitive to the problems and values of persons different from themselves.

Related Topics

May September Family Event All From P

Recent Stories

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in US' Louisiana Ami ..

50 seconds ago

UK reserves up to 190 mn vaccine doses from Valnev ..

52 seconds ago

Imran Khan absent as implications of gang-rape mak ..

14 minutes ago

Three Lebanese soldiers killed in hunt for 'terror ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Eyes New Draft Law Requiring Migrants to Ob ..

5 minutes ago

Iran says AFC tournament TV rights cut due to 'san ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.