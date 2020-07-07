Theater Wallay opens The Farm with strict SOPs

Art group Theatre wallay has opened their space called The Farm for art activities with strict SOPs after being shut down for three months due to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Art group Theatre wallay has opened their space called The Farm for art activities with strict SOPs after being shut down for three months due to COVID-19.

According to management, a limited number of people, maximum 20 visitors will be allowed with proper implementation of social distancing and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Pre-registration will be mandatory for attending the events while all performances will be held in outdoor courtyard space keeping physical distance and WHO suggested guidelines.

No one will be allowed to enter the space without masks which need to be worn all the time while any group of more than 4 people will not be allowed the entry.

A maximum of 20 visitors will be allowed for any particular activity or performance and sanitizers and hand-washing stations will be provided and encouraged.

For appropriate arrangements and precautions, it will be mandatory to pre-register and pre-pay through online payment options.