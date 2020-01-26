Theater Wallay, Rung schools of arts to start acting classes next month

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Theatre Wallay in collaboration with an entertaining group the Rung School of Music and Arts has arranged weekly acting classes session for young aspirants of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad who want to adopt acting as their career.

It is a 3-month course starting from February 4 at 6:30 pm to 8 pm next month.

Classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday and we will take through the whole process of developing a play from the scratch, an official told APP.

Talking to APP, an official of the Rung school told that the basic purpose of these classes aimed at to develop social skills and break down social inhibitions and encourage students to interact with each other through role play.

He said that it will be a 3-months course that will cover all aspects of a theater performance.

He said that anyone and everyone should attend these basic level acting classes even if they are not planning to adopt acting as career.

The Acting classes will help you gain confidence to speak before a bunch of people, and help you get rid of self consciousness and body stiffness, he stated.

He told that the training will focus on many aspects including, physical preparations/exercises including breathing, and warm-up; 2) inhibition breaking - getting rid of self-consciousness;3) voice exercises; 4) stage awareness; 5)understanding the script;6) scene analysis;7) dialogue delivery; 8) character analysis and development.

\778