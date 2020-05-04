Theater Wallay starts 'Tall Tales' for kids

Art group Theater Wallay has started an online story telling series on their YouTube Channel for children to engage them in extra curricular activities while they were confined in their homes during quarantine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Art group Theater Wallay has started an online story telling series on their YouTube Channel for children to engage them in extra curricular activities while they were confined in their homes during quarantine.

According to the management, the story series was aimed at making children's leisure time interesting and provide them something to do except their school homework during lock down.

The stories are being told by narrator Sara Batool Pasha which are streamed through TW's social media and website.

Most of the short stories are in English language written by English writers such as Hans Christian Andersen.