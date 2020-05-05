Art group theater wallay would arrange an online urdu humor's recitation session for Urdu lovers who were staying home during the coronavirus pandemic in the country

The online session will go live through Facebook tonight where art enthusiasts from team Theater Wallay will recite the best Urdu humor written by Saadat Hassan Manto and Krishan Chandar in a unique manner.

Team members Safeer Ullah Khan will be reading Manto's famous letters to Uncle Sam and a rare piece by Krishan Chandar which were written long ago yet they were so relevant today.

The stream will go live on official page Facebook page of Theater Wallay.