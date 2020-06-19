UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Theater Wallay To Arrange Online Recitation Of Manto's Humor

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:57 PM

Theater Wallay to arrange online recitation of Manto's humor

Art group theater wallay would arrange an online Urdu humor's recitation session for Urdu lovers who were staying home during the pandemic of corona virus in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Art group theater wallay would arrange an online urdu humor's recitation session for Urdu lovers who were staying home during the pandemic of corona virus in the country.

The online session will go live through Facebook live on Saturday night where art enthusiasts from team Theater Wallay will recite the best Urdu humor written by Saadat Hassan Manto and Krishan Chandar in a unique manner.

According to the team TW, people know about the serious aspects of writings of these greats writers of Urdu literature but their humorous pieces rarely got the same attention as their short stories and novels.

Team members Safeer Ullah Khan will be reading Manto's famous letters to Uncle Sam and a rare piece by Krishan Chandar which were written long ago yet they are so relevant today.

The stream will go live on official page Facebook page of Theater Wallay.

Related Topics

Facebook Same Reading From Best Love

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

1 hour ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

1 hour ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

3 hours ago

Excise police nabs a drug peddler

4 minutes ago

Shahbaz Gill calls on Balochistan Governor

4 minutes ago

Two drown into river Chenab

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.