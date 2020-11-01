UrduPoint.com
Theater Wallay To Hold Theater Perfomance "Manto's Akhri Salute" On Nov 13 To 15

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Theater Wallay to hold theater perfomance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Art group, Theater Wallay will hold theater performance titled "Manto's Akhri Salute " on November 13,14 and 15 in twin cities.

The Play is being setup up to pay tribute to Saadat Hassan Manto, a story of two soldiers who fought side by side in the WWII.                    They parted ways due to Partition of India (and birth of Pakistan) in 1947.

                         According to an official, the adaptation and Direction done by Safeer Ullah Khan.

He said that the event will place under strict SOPs  and tickets must be purchased online prior to the event as tickets will not be available at the gate.

The Farm is a cultural space where Theatre Wallay has been trying to promote the local theater, music and movies for the past four year,he stated.

