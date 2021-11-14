UrduPoint.com

Theater Wallay To Organize Evening Melodies With Aftab Sooraj On Nov 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :A flutist from Mianwali Aftab Sooraj will perform at Theater Wallay on November 20.

Aftab Sooraj has been playing music for 25 years. He is a student of the renowned flutist Baqir Abbass.

He would present old eastern folk and classical melodies.

The event will be held at The Farm at Banigala on Saturday at 6:30 pm The flute is a family of musical instruments in the woodwind group.

Unlike woodwind instruments with reeds, the flute is an aerophone or reedless wind instrument that produces its sound from the flow of air across an opening.

