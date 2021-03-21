UrduPoint.com
Theater Wallay To Stage Play 'Chirya Ghar' On March 27

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Theater Wallay to stage play 'Chirya Ghar' on March 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay would stage a unique play 'Chirya Ghar' an adaptation of 'The Zoo Story' by Edward Albee on Mrach 27.

The play is being performed with reference to World Theater Day 2021, said a press release issued here.

The Zoo Story is an American play that was shunned by New York producers the first ever performance of the play was held in Germany in 1959 later, it was performed in New York (Off Broadway) and continued to be performed for 17 months.

A young team member Usama Khan brings it to Islamabad the play titled: Chirya Ghar, directed by: Usama Ahmad Khan.

The play would be organized outdoors and all SOPs would be strictly implemented.

