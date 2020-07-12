Theater Wallay to start first acting classes after lock down

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Art Group, Theatre wallay will start first acting classes after lockdown with strict SOPs to adopt acting as career. The Acting Classes will help person to gain confidence to speak before a bunch of people, and help to get rid of self-consciousness and body stiffness.

The Training will focus on preparing an actor for theater performance - building an actor's physique, breathing, and control over his/her voice, dialogue delivery, understanding character, scene analysis, and basic acting techniques.

It will end with short scenes/monologues, which will be recorded and uploaded to TW's YouTube Channel,an official said on Sunday. He said that it would be a three month course on every Monday and Thursday in a week. He said that the registration has opened and first class would be held from August 04, 2020. . He said that the Theater Wallay has been opened for cultural activities with strict SOPs after being shut down for three months, due to COVID-19.

