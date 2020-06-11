UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Theater Walllay To Hold Online Cardboard Modeling Session On June 13,14

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 06:36 PM

Theater Walllay to hold online cardboard modeling session on June 13,14

Theatre Walllay has arranged online two cardboard modeling sessions on June 13 and 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Theatre Walllay has arranged online two cardboard modeling sessions on June 13 and 14.

The main aim of cardboard modeling is to convert the empty boxes lying around home into an impressive scaled model that a person can paint and display.

According to an official on Thursday, the well-known instructor, Karum Kayani would guide in making a simplified version of the Faisal Mosque.

She said due to time constraints, the session would be split in two days, the first day participants would be guided through making the model parts, completing the rest on your own, and in the second day they would be guided through the assembly process.

Theatre Walllay was involved in theater for social change and to promote the use of creative expressions as tool of empowerment, she said.

Related Topics

Assembly Guide Split June Mosque

Recent Stories

UAE’s recovery may be mix of U- and V-shapes, In ..

11 minutes ago

PTI leader Sania Kamran to take oath tomorrow as M ..

20 minutes ago

Russia's UEC Ready to Produce Up to 2 GTD-110M Hig ..

5 minutes ago

Abbottabad will get gymnasium, swimming pool soon: ..

5 minutes ago

Some 1.5 Million Americans Filed 1st Time Jobless ..

5 minutes ago

Govt to regulate electro-medical devices sector: D ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.