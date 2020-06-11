Theater Walllay to hold online cardboard modeling session on June 13,14

Theatre Walllay has arranged online two cardboard modeling sessions on June 13 and 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Theatre Walllay has arranged online two cardboard modeling sessions on June 13 and 14.

The main aim of cardboard modeling is to convert the empty boxes lying around home into an impressive scaled model that a person can paint and display.

According to an official on Thursday, the well-known instructor, Karum Kayani would guide in making a simplified version of the Faisal Mosque.

She said due to time constraints, the session would be split in two days, the first day participants would be guided through making the model parts, completing the rest on your own, and in the second day they would be guided through the assembly process.

Theatre Walllay was involved in theater for social change and to promote the use of creative expressions as tool of empowerment, she said.