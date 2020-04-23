Theater Wally starts weekly online acting classes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Theater Wally has started an online Acting Classes to create an atmosphere for young generation for gaining self-confidence. The classes were being aimed to unite audiences all over the world through messages of peace and unity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An organizer told APP that students record monologues, and send their videos to their teacher, who sends his feedback to each student.

He said these classes will help those individuals who feel shy before the audience and this course would assist them in getting rid of self-consciousness and body stiffness.

He said the training would focus on the aspects such as physical preparations, inhibition breaking, voice exercises, stage awareness, scene analysis, dialogue delivery and character analysis and development.