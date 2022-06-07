Theater Wally, The Black Hole offer three-month acting course

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Theater Wally and The Black Hole was conducting three months acting course that will impart knowledge pertaining to theater, television and film acting starting from June 18 at the black hole, G-13, Islamabad.

The last date of the registration of the acting course is June 18 which is opened for people of all age groups. The training will be focused on preparing actors primarily for theatre performances, yet it also includes key lessons on acting for television and film.

The training course would be a guiding stone for all the aspiring actors who wanted to pursue their careers in acting, said trainer of the course Safeer ullah Khan.

Talking to APP on Monday he said that youth of Pakistan wanted to come in acting field but, there were very few acting academies where they could polish their talent.

"Acting is an inbuilt talent naturally bestowed upon every individual that needs to be polished through proper mentorship. Therefore, we have designed this course to such brilliant minds under expert leadership", Khan added.

