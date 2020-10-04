UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Theater Wally To Start Acting Classes Titled "Explore Your Talent" From 10th Oct

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 12:10 PM

Theater Wally to start Acting Classes titled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Theater Wallay,an art school will start Acting Classes titled "Explore Your Talent" to provide the students with practical experience about acting from 10th 0ctober.            In collobration with Rung School of Music and  Arts,the classes are being aimed to get  good understanding of acting as an art, a medium and a career.                                   Students will be presented with a detailed and unique study plan, culminating in a live performance as well as the opportunity to perform in a well publicized web-series.          According to the an official, students would receive specialist training in voice, movement emotive skills adding that this course would equip the students with the skills they would need to become a professional actor.

It will include studying various schools of acting and discuss the challenges of understanding a character and portraying it in more than one way.

Difference between stage, tv and screen acting will also be underlined with theoretical and practical assignments, he said.

                                   He added that it will be a 3-months course that will cover all aspects of a theater performance.

The participants will also be asked to go out and choose characters which they will then portray before the class.                     In addition, this course will help the students in gaining confidence in performing in front of a live audience, he said.

He said that anyone and everyone should attend these basic level acting classes even if they are not planning to adopt acting as career.

The Acting Classes will help you gain confidence to speak before a bunch of people, and help you get rid of self consciousness and body stiffness, he stated.

He told that the Training will also focus on many following aspects including, Physical Preparations/Exercises including breathing, and warm-up, Inhibition breaking - Getting rid of self-consciousness ,Voice Exercises ,Stage Awareness, Understanding the Script,Scene analysis, Dialogue Delivery, Character Analysis and Development and Team Work, and roles of various team members.

Related Topics

Music TV All From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Resumption of Umrah is a sign of renewe ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 4, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Sudanese p ..

11 hours ago

Grand Mosque in Mecca to receive first batch of Um ..

12 hours ago

Belarus's Security Forces Detain 11 People During ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.