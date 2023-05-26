UrduPoint.com

Theaters All Set For Back-to-back Cinematic Blockbusters This June

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023

Theaters all set for back-to-back cinematic blockbusters this June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Gearing up for a roller coaster of fun, joy & awesomeness throughout this summer season, theaters in Pakistan are all set for back-to-back cinematic blockbusters.

Starting from Lollywood to Hollywood, the whole month of June will be fun-packed for Pakistani cinema audiences since more than 10 films will be ready for screening around the country.

From some of the hyped Names like 'VIP' & 'Allahyar and The 100 Flowers of God (3D)' which are already the talk of the town due to their release on Eid ul Azha, a double joyous element of the month of June, many other films are getting in line to enchant the audience.

First in line is a 3D film from the famous Spider-man series, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse released on June 2 as per announced by Sony Pictures UK.

Following the lead another blockbuster from Transformers Franchise 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' will hit the cinemas on June 9 along with Pixer's enchanting film 'Elemental' set to release on June 16.

While there will be the rule of superheroes over the cinemas for long due to the premier of Spiderman, transformers & ''The Flash'' by Warner Bros. Pictures, another genre is also catching the eyes of many fans around the world as Solo Documentaries of one of the world's most famous music boy-band 'BTS' are also in line for the release in June.

'BTS Solo Documentaries' In Cinemas Worldwide will be premiered in a sequence starting from June 17 in which Armys (BTS fandom) will be able to enjoy the musical journey of the group in a cinematic way.

All this will be followed by Eid Special releases to make the event doubled with happiness and joy.

