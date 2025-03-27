Theatre A Mirror Of Art, Culture: CM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the cultural significance
of theatre, calling it a mirror of art and society.
In her message on World Theatre Day, the CM said that theatre not only reflects social values but also serves as a powerful tool for awareness and education.
The CM said that in a progressive society, quality theatre holds a respected place. She added that the Punjab government is committed to revitalizing theatre, ensuring it becomes a source of dignified and meaningful entertainment.
She announced that steps are being taken to restore and promote theatre as a vibrant platform for artistic and cultural expression. An Artist Welfare Fund has also been established to support artists’ well-being, underscoring the government’s dedication to their prosperity.
CM Maryam Nawaz stressed that theatre can play a vital role in projecting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and positive global identity.
Recent Stories
Pakistan not to extend deadline for Afghan nationals to leave country by March 3 ..
TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes riches person in China
Canada Conservative Party accuses India of interference in elections
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale hits Islamabad, KP
IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs1 per unit
PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities
From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design
A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fing ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..
UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan not to extend deadline for Afghan nationals to leave country by March 314 minutes ago
-
SSP suspends Mir Nawaz Jamali6 minutes ago
-
Theatre a mirror of art, culture: CM6 minutes ago
-
Car thief dies, 2 escape after shootout with police in Ratta Amral6 minutes ago
-
Coast Guards intensify crackdown on illegal trawling at sea6 minutes ago
-
District administration demolishes llegal buildings, recovers Rs2.5bn land6 minutes ago
-
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude jolts KP6 minutes ago
-
SC cautions law graduates in opting for internship6 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddlers disguised as nomads arrested6 minutes ago
-
Inter-University Drama Competition to be held in April6 minutes ago
-
CM condemns killing of passengers in Gwadar6 minutes ago
-
ICT cracks down on beggars, price violators during Ramazan6 minutes ago