Theatre a mirror of art, culture: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the cultural significance

of theatre, calling it a mirror of art and society.

In her message on World Theatre Day, the CM said that theatre not only reflects social values but also serves as a powerful tool for awareness and education.

The CM said that in a progressive society, quality theatre holds a respected place. She added that the Punjab government is committed to revitalizing theatre, ensuring it becomes a source of dignified and meaningful entertainment.

She announced that steps are being taken to restore and promote theatre as a vibrant platform for artistic and cultural expression. An Artist Welfare Fund has also been established to support artists’ well-being, underscoring the government’s dedication to their prosperity.

CM Maryam Nawaz stressed that theatre can play a vital role in projecting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and positive global identity.