Theatre And Film Script Writing Workshop Continues At PNCA
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 06:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Theatre and Film Script Writing Workshop, arranged by the Repertory Theatre (RT) continued at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), aiming to address the often-neglected aspect of writing for theatre and film.
The first session of the workshop was held on May 20, second session on May 21 while the third and fourth sessions will be on May 29 and 30 respectively.
The workshop is intended to teach techniques of script writing for various mediums, empowering participants to foster inclusiveness and awareness in the field of writing aim to help them to enhance the qualities like self-expression, storytelling, and personal development.
The workshop offers a supportive and non-judgmental environment for participants to voice their opinions, tell their stories, and transform their ideas into scripts.
Throughout the sessions, Mr. Atif Siddique who is an actor, writer and a film teacher will guide participants through the intricacies of script writing for various media.
Participants will enhance their communication skills, gain confidence, and improve their emotional intelligence through creative exploration and collaborative activities.
Participants and enthusiasts of the field are welcome to join the remaining sessions for a transformative experience in script writing and creative exploration.
