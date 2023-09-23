Open Menu

Theatre "Barsaat" Staged In Ongoing Theatre Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2023 | 06:11 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The tragedy theatre play "Barsaat" was presented in Sindhi language during the ongoing Pakistan Theatre Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan- Karachi.

The play Barsaat was written and directed by Ali Roshan Sheikh while in the cast of the play included Amjad Gul Soomro, Ijaz Ali Chandio, Starring Ashiq Ali and Ali Roshan Shaikh.

"Barsaat" was a true story of a blind old man, who lives in his house with his old neighbor and his whole family starts preparing to migrate to a safe place before the rains start and flood, which compelled him to leave the village as soon as possible re-emerging fear of rain and floods.

One night thieves barge into his home and they argued about his stuff. One of the thieves was professional and the other was a recruit. As soon as they start stealing things the blind old man suddenly appears with an axe, and stops the thieves at the door and warns them not to move. The play received good response by the audience.

