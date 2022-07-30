UrduPoint.com

Theatre Festival Concludes At Alhamra

Published July 30, 2022

Theatre festival concludes at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Alhamra's 25th eight-day-long Alhamra Theater Festival concluded with Ajoka's famous play 'Toba Tek Singh' at Alhamra Arts Centre, here on Saturday.

Renowned artist Rashid Mehmood attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest. Executive Director Alhamra Farhat Jabeen also witnessed the last-day performances at the festival and distributed certificates among artistes with Rashid Mehmood and Deputy Director Alhamra Naveed-ul-Hassan.

The deputy director thanked the participants, and said that Alhamra would continue to organise such festivals in future also.

The executive director Alhamra congratulated and thanked all theatre groups and said that artistes were glad to see that people showed interest in their performances. She said that Alhamra wanted to revive theatre and bring people back to serious and quality plays. Alhamra had always been a big supporter of the rich art and culture of Punjab, she added.

