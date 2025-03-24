Theatre halls to be e-monitored

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) In line with the directions of the Punjab government, the district administration will e-monitor all theater halls in the district to eliminate obscene performances and vulgar dances.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Capt (Retd) Tayyab Sami said that modern close circuit television cameras (CCTV) would be installed in theater halls to monitor theaters’ scripts and ensure quality recreation to people.

He said that CCTV cameras would help direct monitoring of stage play scripts, elimination of scandalous content, obscenity and vulgarity.

Deputy Director, Punjab Council of Arts, Imran Raza, and theater owners were present in the meeting.