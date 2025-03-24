Theatre Halls To Be E-monitored
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) In line with the directions of the Punjab government, the district administration will e-monitor all theater halls in the district to eliminate obscene performances and vulgar dances.
Chairing a meeting here on Monday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Capt (Retd) Tayyab Sami said that modern close circuit television cameras (CCTV) would be installed in theater halls to monitor theaters’ scripts and ensure quality recreation to people.
He said that CCTV cameras would help direct monitoring of stage play scripts, elimination of scandalous content, obscenity and vulgarity.
Deputy Director, Punjab Council of Arts, Imran Raza, and theater owners were present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..
EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting
Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case
Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..
UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship
Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja
Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington
PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief package.
Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump
New initiatives unveiled at 6th Al Multaqa meeting to empower Abu Dhabi’s priv ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Theatre halls to be e-monitored4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-US ties on upward trajectory: Gilani4 minutes ago
-
Land record of 150 villages digitallized in DG Khan division5 minutes ago
-
CPO listens to public complaints5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-China friendship based on mutual respect, shared progress: Deputy Chairman Senate5 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal SIM issuance14 minutes ago
-
The Ramazan T-10 Hardball Cricket Tournament concluded in Dera Ismail Khan15 minutes ago
-
CM pays early morning visit to Lahore, inspects cleanliness, healthcare facilities15 minutes ago
-
Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq honored with Sitara-e-Imtiaz for outstanding services in Higher Education, Publ ..25 minutes ago
-
South Waziristan Lower admin for best medical facilities25 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 125 emergencies last week25 minutes ago
-
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional28 minutes ago