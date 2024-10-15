Theatre Sealed Over Obscenity
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The district administration sealed a local theatre for violation of the Drama Act.
According to official sources here Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir on the report of Director Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad issued orders to seal the theatre for vulgarity in stage production.
In compliance with the order, the Assistant Commissioner (City), Director Arts Council and Civil Defence department jointly raided and sealed the Minerva Theater.
Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir said that zero tolerance police is being followed against obscenity in theatres in the district under which no one would be allowed to violate the SOPs.
