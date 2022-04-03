Theatre Walay arranges dramas for youth

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Theatre Wallay has arranged a series of dramas for the younger generation providing them a platform to showcase their hidden talent.

Talking to APP, Director Theatre Wallay Fiza Ali said, "During the period of Covid-19 various events had been ceased but after relaxation, we have arranged several dramas for the emerging artists to portray their skills.

" She said in our forthcoming artists there is much potential making their future in a way to earn handsome amount.

She said our organization making efforts to promote the young generation on a priority basis due to their potential and courage in delivering their skills in a better way.

Fiza further told about the recent play that has been showcased titled 'Janatein' which was admired by many audiences.

\395\778