Theatre Wallay Invites Entries For Joining Upcoming “Creative Writing Workshop”

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Theatre Wallay has invited entries for joining upcoming Creative Writing Workshop to be held from March 30, focusing on climate issues.

The two-day workshop will be titled “Echoes of the Earth”, an earth day commemoration supported by Pakistan-US-Alumni Network.

Selected pieces from the workshop will be showcased through recitations or performances at an event in April, said an announcement issued by Theatre Wallay.

The deadline for submitting entries in this workshop is March 25.

