UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Theatre Wallay Resumes Cultural Activities

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 09:50 PM

Theatre Wallay resumes cultural activities

Theatre Wallay on Saturday resumed cultural activities by organizing an inaugural musical event titled the "Sunset Ragas" at 'The Farm's New Location'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay on Saturday resumed cultural activities by organizing an inaugural musical event titled the "Sunset Ragas" at 'The Farm's New Location'.

Renowned artists Sitar player Wajih Nizami and Tabla player Irfan Khan performed at the inaugural ceremony. They presented famous instrumental songs and got big applause from the audience.

Wajih Nizami is a leading musician, composer, writer and Sitar player belonging to 'Seniya Gharana' lineage, who has been described as the most known contemporary musician.

On this occasion the official of Theatre Wallay said, the art world has been extremely hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last one and half year, adding that cultural activities were resumed today at the farm with COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theatre and literature. The group was also involved in 'Theatre for Social Change' projects and works to promote the use of creative expression as a tool for empowerment and critical dialogue.

The event was also attended by a large number of music enthusiasts and people from different walks of life.

Related Topics

World Music Event From

Recent Stories

152 government tenders awarded to 159 local compan ..

1 minute ago

Zilhaj Moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Azha to be observe ..

2 minutes ago

G20 ministers endorse global tax reform

2 minutes ago

Florida condo tower death toll now at 86

4 minutes ago

Attempted murder : Court grants bail to Hassan Nia ..

4 minutes ago

Delta Strain of COVID-19 Responsible for 34% of Ca ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.