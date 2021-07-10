Theatre Wallay resumes cultural activities

Theatre Wallay on Saturday resumed cultural activities by organizing an inaugural musical event titled the "Sunset Ragas" at 'The Farm's New Location'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay on Saturday resumed cultural activities by organizing an inaugural musical event titled the "Sunset Ragas" at 'The Farm's New Location'.

Renowned artists Sitar player Wajih Nizami and Tabla player Irfan Khan performed at the inaugural ceremony. They presented famous instrumental songs and got big applause from the audience.

Wajih Nizami is a leading musician, composer, writer and Sitar player belonging to 'Seniya Gharana' lineage, who has been described as the most known contemporary musician.

On this occasion the official of Theatre Wallay said, the art world has been extremely hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last one and half year, adding that cultural activities were resumed today at the farm with COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theatre and literature. The group was also involved in 'Theatre for Social Change' projects and works to promote the use of creative expression as a tool for empowerment and critical dialogue.

The event was also attended by a large number of music enthusiasts and people from different walks of life.