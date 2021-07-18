Theatre Wallay Resumes Cultural Programs
Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Theater Wallay has resumed its cultural programs at it's new Farm venue.
According to a statement issued here, the art world has been hit hard by the covid-19 pandemic over the last year.
Performers and artists have found themselves without work and cultural activities has been at a halted due to COVID-19.
Under these circumstances, many spaces whose survival is devpendent of art world directly or indirectly have been affected badly.
The farm is relocating, our new space (about 3 minutes' drive from the old farm premises), is set on a hill slope with breathtaking views over the capital.
The new venue features a beautiful garden, space for an open air theater and a weekend café.
