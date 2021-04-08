UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Theatre Wallay "Serendipity Saturdays" Weekly Session In Full Swing

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Theatre Wallay

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay in collaboration with Backyard Youth Theatre "Serendipity Saturdays" is in full swing a unique online experience of theatre games and fun activities.

According to Theatre Wallay, these weekly sessions being continue every Saturday till May 8 for 45 minutes.

"These are free sessions, open for people to showcase their expertise in games activities.

After the huge success of pilot project, Theatre Wallay and Backyard Youth Theatre in Boston has collaborated again in Serendipity Saturdays.

Theatre Wallay invited those who are interested to register using the link to receive a zoom link.

