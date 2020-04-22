UrduPoint.com
Theatre Wallay Starts Weekly Live Poetry Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:37 PM

Theatre Walley has started a live poetry weekly session to unite audiences all over the world through messages of peace and unity during the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Theatre Walley has started a live poetry weekly session to unite audiences all over the world through messages of peace and unity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an official, this difficult challenge of the pandemic is a new way of thinking which has opened up the resources, transformed human activities and we should take advantage of the technology available in this environment and stay in touch with each other.

He said that three of our team members will recite selected urdu poetry and prose something people have rarely heard before. Three main well known Urdu poets Ammar Khalid Ahad Ali Siddiqui and Safeer Ullah Khan will lead the session to mesmerize the audience with their poetic sense,he stated.

