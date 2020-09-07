UrduPoint.com
Theatre Wallay To Hold First Ever Tie Dye Workshop On 12 Sep

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

Theatre Wallay would hold its first ever Tie Dye Workshop for Beginners to teach different tie dye techniques on September 12

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Theatre Wallay would hold its first ever Tie Dye Workshop for Beginners to teach different tie dye techniques on September 12.

The participants of workshop would learn different tie dye methods and have an opportunity to dye an item of cotton they bring along.

Workshop would create a wide variety of designs on fabric from standard patterns such as the spiral, peace sign, diamond, and the marble effect to beautiful works of art,an official told on Monday.

He said that there were countless advantages of dyeing as its one of the easiest way of transforming your fabrics to look new and at nominal rate.

He said that it was also a great way to renew the fabrics you currently have and enjoy each one year after year.

All tools and materials would be provided so all desiring aspirants were need to be registered only,he stated.

