Theatre Wallay To Organize 5th Edition Of Its Standup Comedy Series On June 28

Fri 21st June 2019

Theatre Wallay to organize 5th edition of its standup comedy series on June 28

Theatre Wallay would organize the fifth edition of its standup comedy series on June 28 at The Farm in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Theatre Wallay would organize the fifth edition of its standup comedy series on June 28 at The Farm in Islamabad.

An highly accomplished standup comedians would entertain the audience at fifth edition. Stand-up comedy is a comic style in which a comedian performs in front of a live audience, usually speaking directly to them.

The performer is commonly known as a comic, stand-up comic, comedian, stand-up comedian, or simply a�stand-up.

In stand-up comedy, the comedian gives the illusion that they are�dialoguing,�but in actuality, they are�monologuing�a grouping of humorous stories, jokes�and�one-liners, typically called a�shtick, routine, or set.

Some stand-up comedians use props,�music�or�magic tricks�to enhance their acts.

Stand-up comedy is stated to be the "freest form of comedy writing" that is normally regarded as an "extension of" the person performing.

