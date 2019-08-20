Theatre Wallay To Organize "Karaoke Night" On Aug 24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Theatre Wallay would organize a singing program titled "Karaoke Night" on August 24 here at The Farm, Bani Gala.

Theatre Wallay told APP that the favourite Karaoke night was back for the audience of capital city.

No registration is necessary, but if any willing participant have any unique song in mind, should post it on the event page so we can find a karaoke version for it.

"It's that time of the month where you all come sing your hearts out!" he said.

Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theatre and literature.

Active in Islamabad since 2005, Theatre Wallay has put up many performances of plays hailing from world literature.

The group is also involved in 'Theatre for Social Change' projects and works to promote the use of creative expression as a tool for empowerment and critical dialogue.

Theatre Wallay also conduct regular workshops, readings, trainings and other activities in partnership with local and international organizations.