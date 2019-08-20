UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Theatre Wallay To Organize "Karaoke Night" On Aug 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 01:19 PM

Theatre Wallay to organize

Theatre Wallay would organize a singing program titled "Karaoke Night" on August 24 here at The Farm, Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Theatre Wallay would organize a singing program titled "Karaoke Night" on August 24 here at The Farm, Bani Gala.

Theatre Wallay told APP that the favourite Karaoke night was back for the audience of capital city.

No registration is necessary, but if any willing participant have any unique song in mind, should post it on the event page so we can find a karaoke version for it.

"It's that time of the month where you all come sing your hearts out!" he said.

Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theatre and literature.

Active in Islamabad since 2005, Theatre Wallay has put up many performances of plays hailing from world literature.

The group is also involved in 'Theatre for Social Change' projects and works to promote the use of creative expression as a tool for empowerment and critical dialogue.

Theatre Wallay also conduct regular workshops, readings, trainings and other activities in partnership with local and international organizations.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Bani August Post Event All From Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

#SparkTheSpeed Challenge reaches an enormous total ..

6 minutes ago

Some 128,000 Troops From 8 Countries to Attend Tse ..

2 minutes ago

US Loses Military Lead in Indo-Pacific, Defense St ..

10 minutes ago

Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

10 minutes ago

Russia Registers 32 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

11 minutes ago

European stocks steady at open 20 August 2019

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.