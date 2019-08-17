Theatre Wallay to organize two parallel acting classes from tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :With the successful completion of the first batch of the acting class, Theatre Wallay would organize two parallel acting classes to make it available for everyone on working days as well as on weekends from August 18.

The acting classes would be held at the Rung school of Music and Arts on every Monday and Wednesday. Another class will be on weekends at the Farm.

The acting classes will help participants gain confidence to speak before a bunch of people and help to get rid of self consciousness and body stiffness.

It will be a three-month Acting Course and two-month work on a theater performance from script development to the final show. Though primarily it would be focused on theater acting, but it will touch upon acting for films/television as well.

The Training will focus on the following aspects: physical preparations/exercises including breathing and warm-up, inhibition breaking � getting rid of self-consciousness, voice exercises, stage awareness, understanding the script, scene analysis, dialogue delivery, character analysis and development, team work and production.