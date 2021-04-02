UrduPoint.com
Theatre Wallay To Start "Serendipity Saturdays" Weekly Session From Tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay in collaboration with Backyard Youth Theatre would start "Serendipity Saturdays" a unique online experience of theatre games and fun activities from April 3 to May 8.

According to Theatre Wallay, these weekly sessions will be held every Saturday, for 45 minutes.

"These will be free sessions, open for people to showcase their expertise in games activities.

After the huge success of pilot project, Theatre Wallay and Backyard Youth Theatre in Boston are collaborating again to start Serendipity Saturdays.

Theatre Wallay invited those who are interested to register using the link to receive a zoom link.

