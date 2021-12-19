Theatre Workshops series begins

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The 3rd Theatre Workshops series of Theater Wallay started on Sunday under the supervision by Safeer, a renowned Instructor at 'The Farm Banigala' aiming to promote the hidden talent of young generation.

Safeer has over 20 years of theatre experience and he has attended various training courses conducted by various Fulbright scholars in past seven years.

Among his theatre teachers were Musadiq Sanwal, David Studwell, Kathleen Mulligan, and his Improv guru Jim Robinson, a Theatre Wallay official informed.