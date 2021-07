SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested three people and recovered 34 liters liquor from their possession.

Sadr police conducted a raid at Huripur and arrested Akram with 19 liters liquor.

Muradpur police arrested Ameen and Nadeem from Hunterpura and Gohadpur with 10and 5 liters liquor, respectively.

Cases have been registered against the accused.