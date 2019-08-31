Thee killed in 2 firing incidents in Sargodha

Three persons were gunned down in separate firing incidents in the limits of Atta Shaheed Police Station on Saturday

According to the police, Malik Safdar, resident of Muazzamabad, Tehsil Kotmomin along with his sister Farzana Bibi, was going to District Courts Sargodha for appearing in a murder case when their car was fired at by unidentified motorcyclists near Chak 91, Bhattian Toll Plaza, killing them on the spot.

In another incident, Samiullah (22) of Chak 96/SB shot dead his elder brother Amanullah over a monetary disputel.