Theft accused dies in jail, heirs claims murder

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Police said a theft-accused breathed his last in Vehari jail following cardiac arrest while heirs termed the death was caused by torture in the jail.

The deceased named Arslan Alias Kali, son of Muhammad Ilyas was arrested by Model Town Police, Bourewala from Chuk no.505 EB road and sent to lock-up in Vehari jail where he allegedly died today morning.

Police source said the youth was imprisoned over drugs case, while family of the deceased person claimed that the accused was held in motorbike theft case and later was tortured and booked in drugs case.

The family blamed that there were clear marks of torture on neck and body of the accused.

The heirs along with a large number of locals of the area held protest at Chungi no.5 here after burning tyres against alleged death of late Arslan. They blocked the road for some time which caused gathering of vehicles in large number one after another.

Protesters raised slogans against police which insisted that the death had occurred only due to heart attack. It's said that postmortum was being conducted and final action would be made over the report.