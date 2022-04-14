UrduPoint.com

Theft Accused Dies In Jail, Heirs Claims Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 02:31 PM

Theft accused dies in jail, heirs claims murder

Police said a theft-accused breathed his last in Vehari jail following cardiac arrest while heirs termed the death was caused by torture in the jail

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Police said a theft-accused breathed his last in Vehari jail following cardiac arrest while heirs termed the death was caused by torture in the jail.

The deceased named Arslan Alias Kali, son of Muhammad Ilyas was arrested by Model Town Police, Bourewala from Chuk no.505 EB road and sent to lock-up in Vehari jail where he allegedly died today morning.

Police source said the youth was imprisoned over drugs case, while family of the deceased person claimed that the accused was held in motorbike theft case and later was tortured and booked in drugs case.

The family blamed that there were clear marks of torture on neck and body of the accused.

The heirs along with a large number of locals of the area held protest at Chungi no.5 here after burning tyres against alleged death of late Arslan. They blocked the road for some time which caused gathering of vehicles in large number one after another.

Protesters raised slogans against police which insisted that the death had occurred only due to heart attack. It's said that postmortum was being conducted and final action would be made over the report.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Police Drugs Jail Arslan Vehicles Road Died Vehari Family From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and University of Dubai graduate 6th ..

Dubai Customs and University of Dubai graduate 6th batch of Customs Leadership P ..

25 minutes ago
 LPG industries association requests Asia largest L ..

LPG industries association requests Asia largest LPG processing plant Jamshoro r ..

35 seconds ago
 Winter Olympic champion Su Yiming eyes on Grand Sl ..

Winter Olympic champion Su Yiming eyes on Grand Slam

36 seconds ago
 New facilities inaugurated at NHMP training colleg ..

New facilities inaugurated at NHMP training college

38 seconds ago
 Erdogan Plans to Hold Phone Conversations With Put ..

Erdogan Plans to Hold Phone Conversations With Putin, Zelenskyy in Coming Days - ..

39 seconds ago
 Pakistan, UK share deep-rooted and broad-based tie ..

Pakistan, UK share deep-rooted and broad-based ties: Shehbaz Sharif

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.