Theft at working women hostel

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Unknown thieves broke into working women hostel in the city and stole valuables from different rooms of women residing there.

Women staying at the hostel said on condition of anonymity that they were deprived of their valuables including gold ornaments, cash and cell phones.

They said, the CCTV footage showed the incident occurred on the midnight of Aug 15-16.

Mohsin, an official at the Chelyak police station, said that they have received the application from the hostel administration and would register case after visiting the site.