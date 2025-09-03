Theft gang busted, valuables , cash recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Phagwari police have busted a theft gang and recovered valuables and cash form their possession.

The police spokesman said on Wednesday that the district police had lunched operation against criminal elements on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO), Asif Ameen Awan.

The outlaws had been identified as Rukhsar Ahmed, Bilal Ahmed, he added.

The police recovered theft items of 6 cases from them, he added.

The DPO appreciated the police team’s performance and said that the police were committed to provide security to the people’s lives and properrties in the district.

He urged the people to inform police about suspects on immediate basis in order to maintain durable peace in the district.

APP/mza/378