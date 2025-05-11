Thematic Areas Targeted By Policymakers; NCRC Report Says
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The report on child rights 2024 revealed by NCRC seeks to draw attention to emerging issues such as climate-related vulnerabilities, child online protection and the situation of marginalised groups, said an official of National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) here on Sunday.
The State of Children in Pakistan 2024 report has been prepared in compliance with Sections 15 and 17 of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Act, 2017, providing an evidence- based assessment of the status of children across the country.
The report discusses Pakistan’s international obligations and Pakistan’s engagement with international human rights mechanisms and frameworks. On this basis, the report adopts a thematic approach and examines children’s rights across the four core pillars of the UNCRC: development, survival, protection, and participation. Each section examines emerging trends, legal frameworks, institutional responses, and disparities, she added. A multi-stage, evidence-based methodology was employed, combining a comprehensive literature review, secondary data analysis, and stakeholder engagement. Based on this research, analytical tools and data templates were developed and shared with Federal and provincial duty bearers to promote consistency and inclusivity in data collection.
The scope and thematic priorities of the report were identified in line with the NCRC’s Strategic Plan 2023-26, ensuring alignment with its mandate and national child rights agenda. These templates specifically requested disaggregated data by gender, disability status, and minority identity in order to identify disparities affecting marginalised children. Additionally, meetings and consultations with key stakeholders provided supplementary insights and validation of findings. The report concludes each thematic area with targeted recommendations for policymakers, civil society organisations, and development partners to inform the design of responsive and effective child-focused policies and programmes in Pakistan,She added.
As part of its statutory mandate to monitor and report on progress in realising children’s rights, the NCRC has developed this report using disaggregated data and analytical evidence to evaluate Pakistan’s compliance with national legal frameworks and international obligations, particularly the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC),
she added.
