ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Young entrepreneurs have converted youth's inclination of watching western tv series/seasons into innovative business idea as twin cities were witnessing increase in theme based restaurants.

With detailed work on aesthetics and matching themes, the owners of these cafes made sure that the visitors get the complete environment of their favorite TV shows while eating quality food with friends and family.

Some of these famous restaurants include 'King's Landing caf�' with the theme of hit American TV series 'Games of Thrones', 'The Smokey Cauldron' and 'Caf� Crossbones' with the theme of famous fiction series 'The Harry Potter' while 'Burnout Restaurant's' theme was based on famous film cars.

Owner of The Smokey Cauldron, Muhammad Haider Khan, told APP that the idea behind this caf� was to benefit from lack of such theme restaurants.

"We were the pioneer of this trend in the city as we wanted to create a nice place where Harry potter fans can work on their laptops, maybe read a book and have a mug of coffee", he added.

Most of the owners of these restaurants were freshly graduate engineers who were unable to find a good job so they put their creativity to good use.

Game of Thrones themed Caf� was the creative product of five young graduates,�Qasim Ben Tariq, Ali Saif, Moiz Hashmi, Hammad Anwar and Arslan Sajid who graduated from FAST University with engineering degrees.

"We pursued our entrepreneurial venture after realizing that the formula for success is to provide the modern day consumers with a unique experience and memories associated with a product or service," Qasim said.

He said they did not want to open just another caf� so they decided to do a experiment in their business with exploring the theme of hit TV show 'Game of Thrones' (GOT).

'Burnout' restaurant was also standing out as the first 'Car themed' restaurant in Pakistan based on the famous American film Cars.

Talking to APP, Manager of the restaurant said they offered great ambience to theirs visitors with unique interior that revolves around different features of the movie.

"We wanted to make sure that being the only car themed caf� our visitors can get the feel of their favorite movie franchise', he added.

Ahmad, one of the visitors at Howdy, cowboy themed restaurant in F-7, said that having such creative eateries provide a sense of culture in the city. "Islamabad may not have its own cuisine but this evolving culture of theme restaurants is serving us well. They present lot of option to dine out on weekends in enjoyable ambiance with friends and family", he said.

Being home to a large number of foreign workers and diplomats, this trend in capital was offering a wide variety of ethnic and foreign cuisines and bringing a refreshing change in the city's food landscape.