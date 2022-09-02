'Theme Parks' to be established in FDA city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will establish 'Theme Parks' at the FDA city for providing recreational facilities to people.

Different historical and cultural aspects, lifestyle and features of the Tehreek-e-Pakistan will be highlighted in the 'Theme Parks' for awareness of the common man especially for students and youth.

Presiding over a review meeting for beautification plan of the FDA city here Friday, DirectorGeneral FDA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikaram directed the officers concerned to prepare acomprehensive strategy in this regard.