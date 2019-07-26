UrduPoint.com
There Are People In Bureaucracy Who Cannot Even Check Whatsapp: Fawad Chaudhry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:49 PM

There are people in bureaucracy who cannot even check Whatsapp: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and technology Fawad Chaudhry said that in Pakistan, Air force will choose the man who will go into the space adding Prime Minister (PM) is paying special attention towards science and technology

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and technology Fawad Chaudhry said that in Pakistan, Air force will choose the man who will go into the space adding Prime Minister (PM) is paying special attention towards science and technology.Talking to media men on Friday, Fawad Chaudhry said that generally pilots are elected for going to space.

Pilots of air force are better trained therefore, Pakistan air force will select the man who will go to space.He said PM has placed special focus on science and technology if anyone has ideas about science and technology he should share with us.He said there are people in bureaucracy who cannot even check their Whatsapp.

He said we are trying to give charge to youth in Science and technology.I have made ministry of science and technology paperless.

Our biggest problem is wastage of money due to lack of planning, he said.Payments will be brought to mobile phones, he said.I am a politician not a scientist, therefore I will obviously talk on politics, minister added.He said Chairman HEC is competent person and if his plan completes the country will get success.Weather forecast will get better through co-ordinance with MET office but the problem is lack of co-ordinance than technology.

