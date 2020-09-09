‘There are two Pakistans in New Pakistan’

(@fidahassanain)

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has come down hard upon the ruling PTI, saying that a person may go on picnic in London if he or she is corruption and belongs to PTI but he must be ready for cases if he or she belongs to the opposition in Naya Pakistan.

Mirpur Khas: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2020) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that all cases against his family including Toshakhan case were political and jokes.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said there should be accountability for all if law was equal for everyone.

He expressed these views while addressing to the media in Mirpur Khas in response to today’s indictment of his father PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his party leader former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani in Thoshakhana case.

The court had declared Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed offender in the same case.

“In New Pakistan, there are two Pakistans,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said: “ You may go on picnic in London if you are corruption and you belong to PTI but if you are from the opposition then there will be revengeful actions against you,”.

“Asif Ali Zardari is being dragged in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) courts in Islamabad,” Bilawal said, pointing out that the cases against him were of Sindh and trial was taking place in Rawalpindi despite their continuous objection.

“Stop making fun of justice. We know that they are taking revenge of NFC awards and 18th amendment,” he said further.

Talking about flood situations and rains, the PPP Chairman said that overall 2.

5 million people were affected due to rain in Sindh.

“Most rain was recorded in Badin and Mirpur Khas. The whole Mirpur Khas is heavily flooded right now. It was raining in Mirpur Khas even when the rain had stopped in Karachi. Teams are here to conduct relief activities in flood-hit areas. We have come here to express solidarity with people of Mirpur Khas,” he said.

Bilawal further said that government should declare agriculture emergency and provide relief to famers as they have suffered immensely due to coornavirus, rain and locust.

“Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and it has suffered due to heavy rains, locust attack and Coronavirus pandemic,” said the PPP Chairman. He also stated that it was pertinent to provide relief to farmers in this situation.

He went on to say that when it rained like this in 2011, the whole world turned its attention towards this area and they were helping people as much as they could.

Referring to recent visit of Prime Minister to Karachi, Bilawal said that Imran khan should help people in flood hit areas like a captain.

“A brief trip of five hours to Karachi is not enough. He should visit areas personally like Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has done,” the PPP Chief said.

He also said that Sindh was contributing Rs800 billion in Karachi package and out of Rs1.1 trillion, Centre is only contributing Rs100 billion.