There Is A Need Of National Dialogue To Resolve Basic Issues Of People: Mustaf Kamal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

There is a need of national dialogue to resolve basic issues of people: Mustaf Kamal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Mustafa Kamal said that people of Pakistan were facing various issues and there was a dire need of national dialogue to bring reforms in system to deliver and resolve the problems of common people.

He expressed such views while addressing the public gathering (Jalsa) here at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi on Sunday.

There is a need of reforms in education, health and polices and reforms can only be possible when all leadership would be on the same page, he told urging all leaders to unite and seriously think about the people and country.

Slamming the Pakistan People Party (PPP)-led government in Sindh province, Mustafa Kamal articulated that it had created the problems for people from Karachi to Kashmore, adding since last 12 years, it was ruling in the province but the people were lacking even basic facilities.

As many as seven million children are out of schools in Sindh province" he uttered, saying that rather than doing something here, PPP leadership was campaigning for the election in Gilgit-Baltistan where it was making a tall claims.

Moreover, Karachi has become the worst city in the world without water, sewerage and other facilities, he added, articulating now Karachi has been declared the worst transport city.

Under NFC awards, Rs. 8342 billions were released to Sindh government since last 10 years but unfortunately, nothing had changed here as the people did not have basic facilities including water, he claimed. When I was mayor of Karachi, I have developed all infrastructures here and then budget of Rs.300 billion were given to me for four years, Chairman PSP revealed.

He further said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held the Jalsa here but they did not utter single words on the issues of common people facing during daily life, he stated, reminding that leadership of PMD had the same demand as they want to become rulers.

70% of revenues is being generated from Karachi city – capital of Sindh but its people are lacking basic facilities, he said expressing serious concerns over the rising basic issues in the province.

